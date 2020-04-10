Isolated rain possible Friday before sunny Saturday in Las Vegas

Isolated rain showers are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday as a low pressure system makes a quiet exit.

Isolated rain showers are possible in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday as a low pressure system makes a quiet exit.

“Maybe has kind of been the story for this system,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said of a week-long system that dropped moisture to the west but didn’t hit the Spring Mountains with snow or rain in the valley.

“We could see some showers today in Las Vegas, but it will be mostly to the south and west,” Varian said. “There could be some snow in the mountains, but it would be light, maybe an inch or so.”

The forecast high for Friday is 64 with cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 77, which is about normal. Winds are expected from 5 to 10 mph, but gusts to 20 mph are possible.

Sunday will reach about 75 and clouds should develop mostly in the afternoon.

“The rain chances come back mostly into the evening and into Monday morning,” Varian said. The official forecast puts showers chances at 30 percent, mostly after 11 p.m.

