Isolated thunderstorms possible in Las Vegas until early evening

The rain coming into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday is not expected to cause issues with flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 20-30 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain move across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Las Vegas Valley until Sunday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Overall, meteorologists are not expecting much precipitation, but brief stints of heavy rain are possible, most likely on the western edge of the valley, according to the weather service.

Sunday storms are not expected to produce any flooding, the weather service said.

About 2:30 p.m., the weather service posted a radar image on Twitter that showed rain coming off the Spring Mountains and Black Mountain.

Posts on Twitter showed rain in Summerlin and gloomy clouds in Green Valley.

Wind gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph are expected to die down as storms dissipate about 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Sunday.

