June rain in Las Vegas? It may happen Wednesday

The odds are limited, but parts of Las Vegas could get some precipitation Wednesday, says the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 20 percent chance for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Raindrops hit a small puddle Downtown as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain, most likely to fall in the higher elevations of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a plume of moisture from a low pressure system that is moving across the eastern California desert,” meteorologist Sam Meltzer said. “It could drop some rain in the desert and then most likely in the higher elevations of the valley.”

The rain would probably arrive late Wednesday morning into the afternoon and the best chances appear to be in the west valley, Meltzer said.

The forecast calls for a Wednesday high of 86 at Harry Reid International Airport, more than 10 degrees below normal. South-southwest winds of 6-11 mph are expected to increase to 13-18 mph in the morning.

A trace of rain last fell at the airport on May 4.

The airport has recorded 1.44 inches of precipitation so far this year compared to a norm of 2.06 inches by June 7.

High temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid-90s by Saturday before dropping slightly through Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.