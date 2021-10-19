48°F
Las Vegas air quality to improve as cooler temperatures slowly rise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Anelia Olsen, 6, far right, and her twin Mya Olsen, 6, left, chase a peacock after doing a phot ...
Anelia Olsen, 6, far right, and her twin Mya Olsen, 6, left, chase a peacock after doing a photoshoot with their family at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Randy Jones fishes in the cold at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
Randy Jones fishes in the cold at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
People brave high winds on the Strip on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Improving air quality with lighter breezes are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley after a cold front moved through the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, bringing stiff breezes and moderate air quality.

“Temperatures will be rising back toward normal through the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Air quality was rated moderate on Monday while breezes up to 44 mph were felt. The rest of the week is expected to have good air quality.

The Monday high was 67, recorded just after midnight, Outler said. Top wind gusts were 44 at McCarran International Airport and 41 mph at North Las Vegas Airport. Angel Peak had the strongest hust at 84 mph at 6:50 a.m. Monday while Hoover Dam recorded a gust of 52 mph.

By 6:30 p.m. Monday, winds were down to about 5 mph.

The Tuesday high should be around 70 with winds of 10 mph or less.

By the weekend, high temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 70s, just about normal. Another front is expected to move through on Sunday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

