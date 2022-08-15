Las Vegas begins work week with showers, storms in mountains

Monsoonal moisture returned to the Las Vegas area on Monday, but the nearby mountains received the brunt of the storms.

Lightning erupts as a monsoon storm moves across the valley on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon were under a flash flood warning for a few hours Monday evening. Possible damage was unknown as of 11 p.m.

At 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said an area in the far northwest valley, U.S. Highway 95 at Tule Springs, saw 0.83 inches of rain, with more rain falling after.

Parts of the north valley, including Centennial Hills, and Summerlin saw some rain and a lot of lightning and thunder. Those areas have not seen much this monsoon season.

Monsoon summer

More than two weeks into the valley’s wettest monsoon in a decade, the daily rain possibility will continue with maybe a little less of a risk by Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the chance of precipitation drops to 10 percent. The sky will be sunny with a high near 100. East winds will be 5-9 mph. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear.

If the pattern is repeating, keep in mind that Thursday has been the busiest day of this year’s wet season. The latest weather service forecast calls for a “slight” chance of storms this Thursday.

