Las Vegas expected to hit triple-digit temps this week

Las Vegas this week is expected to break 100 degrees for the first time this year.

Danielle Kang's mother, Grace Lee, uses a folding fan while waiting on the eighth green to see her daughter play during the quarterfinal round of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Saturday, May 29, 2021. Golfers and spectators will see high temperatures slightly below 100 on Sunday, May 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The National Weather Service said temperatures in the high 90s are expected through Monday, with the valley’s first triple-digit high of 2021 expected Tuesday at 102 degrees.

Meteorologist John Salmen said the scorching heat is forecast to continue with highs of 105 expected on Wednesday and Thursday, 103 on Friday and 102 on Saturday. An excessive heat watch has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows are expected to hover in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the week.

The earliest triple-digit day measured in Las Vegas was recorded on May 1, 1947, Salmen said. The latest on record fell on June 30, 1965, putting this year’s expected mark — June 1 — right in the middle.

In the last 30 years, the average day that the valley has first hit triple digits each year has been May 24.

In a Twitter post, the weather service advised people in the Las Vegas area to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing as temps surge this week.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross also shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

