Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas highs could hit 113 during extended heat wave

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2021 - 5:31 am
 
Updated September 6, 2021 - 7:44 am
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 1 ...
People walk the pedestrian bridge near the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. An excessive heat warning begins Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, and extends through at least Tuesday evening, perhaps longer, says the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Excessive heat with high temperatures up to 113 are forecast for the Las Vegas region on Labor Day, Tuesday and perhaps longer, according to the National Weather Service.

Death Valley National Park may see highs around 120.

An excessive heat warning runs from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday and could be extended through Wednesday, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

After reaching 105 at McCarran International Airport on Sunday, the Monday forecast high is 107 in Las Vegas although some parts will likely see higher temperatures. Winds will be 5-7 mph.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be 108 with similar wind conditions.

“The best thing is to bear with the heat while it lasts,” Outler said. “Some of the models are kicking it up a bit higher (than 108).”

Limit outdoor exposure

People are advised to avoid or limit being outside in the heat of the day, to remain hydrated and to use caution when working or exercising outside.

Heat conditions were similar in Las Vegas last Labor Day weekend.

There is no moisture in the forecast until a slight chance on Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

