52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas may flirt with first 80 before weekend cool down

Temperatures could warm to 80s by Friday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2024 - 5:30 am
 
Sunshine should abound with high temperatures in the upper 70s, perhaps close to 80 in the Las ...
Sunshine should abound with high temperatures in the upper 70s, perhaps close to 80 in the Las Vegas Valley through Friday, March 22, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The odds are slightly less than 50-50, but Las Vegas could feel its first 80-degree day on Friday shortly after the start of spring.

“The odds on Wednesday are 9 percent and 32 percent on Thursday with a 42 percent on Friday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “Friday is our best chance with some high pressure aloft and a little bit of wind to maybe get us there.”

After a high of 70 on Tuesday, the Wednesday outlook is for 77 with perhaps a degree or two higher on Thursday when winds could gust to 20 mph. The official outlook for Friday is 79.

But conditions are expected to change Saturday with winds developing and a high near 73. The Sunday high is expected to be about 66 as an upper system low cools temperatures close to 15 degrees from Friday’s high.

The outlook for precipitation is next to zero, Nickerson said, adding that the cool down will last into next week.

Tree pollen conditions remain very high, according to pollen.com, and grass and mold pollen levels may rise in the coming days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bus service safe: RTC workers agree to contract with Transdev
Bus service safe: RTC workers agree to contract with Transdev
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
School worker used texts to lure girl into sexual relationship, police say
School worker used texts to lure girl into sexual relationship, police say
LETTER: GOP headed for November debacle
LETTER: GOP headed for November debacle
CARTOONS: The business Biden did better in than Trump
CARTOONS: The business Biden did better in than Trump
EDITORIAL: Justice frets that First Amendment hamstrings government
EDITORIAL: Justice frets that First Amendment hamstrings government