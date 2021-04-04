Las Vegas reaches 91 again during warm Easter weekend

Las Vegas hit the 90s again for the second consecutive day on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Kady Phillips, 9, second from left, of Las Vegas, dances with siblings Aya Phillips, third from left, and Deonndrae Phillips, right, during a silent disco dance party and touchless Easter egg hunt at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A high of 92 is forecast for Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Maia Olivas, 6, of Houston, Texas, cools off near the water walls with her father Juan at The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People relax and listen to music during a silent disco dance party and touchless Easter egg hunt at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deonndrae Phillips, second from left, dances with sister Aya Phillips, right, during a silent disco dance party and touchless Easter egg hunt at the Downtown Container Park in Las Vegas on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The afternoon reached a high of 91 degrees, the same as the record-tying 91 felt Saturday. The April 4 record is 94, set in 1961.

Happy Easter! 🐰🐣🥚 Egg-cellent weather in store this morning! Sunny skies & above-average temperatures expected again, with temps quickly climbing through the day… so be sure to grab those eggs up quick before they cook! ☀️🍳#Easter #VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/Nabk1bOe3H — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 4, 2021

The average temperature this time of year is around 76 degrees, according to weather service records, and the average date for the first 90-degree reading is April 18.

Conditions will begin changing Monday afternoon as a cold front moves into central Nevada. Winds will reach 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon and evening and could reach 30 mph in some parts of the valley, said weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The cold front will drop the Tuesday high to around 81. Temperatures will begin rising into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Rainfall for the year at McCarran International Airport is 0.84 inches, just about half of the normal of 1.76 inches.

