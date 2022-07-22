Las Vegas region’s excessive heat to inch up Friday

Clark County will open cooling stations Friday morning to help people cope with the excessive heat.

A high temperature of 112 is forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Excessive heat in the Las Vegas region is forecast to get a degree more dangerous Friday.

A Friday high of 112 is projected at Harry Reid International Airport with sunny skies and winds of 6-15 mph that could gust to 21 mph. The Thursday high at the airport was 111.

For July 22, the airport’s record high is 114 set in 1937 and the record low is 92 set in 2006.

The low of 90 on Wednesday morning tied the highest low set in 2005.

The National Weather Service’s excessive heat warning runs through 8 p.m. Friday, and includes all areas of Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona other than higher elevations.

#WeatherAlert: With the #ExcessiveHeatWarning for Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty, cooling stations are being opened across the area starting tomorrow for those who need a place to escape the hot temperatures. Please take caution if spending time outside.#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/7k0sBO51IR — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 21, 2022

Clark County cooling centers will be open starting Friday to aid those who may need water and a cooler place to get out of the heat.

Across the valley on Thursday, Henderson reached 112, the North Las Vegas Airport topped out at 113 and Boulder City reached 110.

Around the region, Furnace Creek at the Death Valley’s visitor center reached 121 while Laughlin rose to 113.

Outdoor dangers stressed

The weather service’s heat warning stresses the danger posed by elevated temperatures staying high for hours. The airport temperature has not dropped below 90 since an 88 at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning advises. “Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat-related illness.”

The projected low Saturday morning is 89.

Saturday is expected to bring slight relief with a forecast high of 109. Morning winds of 8-13 mph will elevate to 15-20 mph in the afternoon and could gust up to 28 mph.

A Sunday low near 86 is expected before a high near 105.

A slight chance of showers or storms is forecast for Monday with a high near 101.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.