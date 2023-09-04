Las Vegas residents, public works clean up after storm

Clark County said Sunday afternoon that the public works department was working to clean up damage and debris that will take several days.

Chuck Muth looks at the damage around his neighborhood outside of Frenchman Mountain on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The floor in Chuck Muth’s home office is coated with mud and water after being impacted by recent flooding on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chuck Muth’s home office is filled with mud and water after being impacted by recent flooding on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Waterfalls flow down Frenchman Mountain on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Nancy Good)

Waterfalls flow down Frenchman Mountain on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Nancy Good)

A building is flooded above its door frame on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Adrian Green removes debris from storm drains with his neighbors and an NDOT employee on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A bicyclist navigates muddy roads down East Lake Mead Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tim Williams, a neighborhood resident, removes debris from a storm drain on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Sunrise Manor on the Eastside. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A vehicle passes through flood waters at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A vehicle passes through flood waters at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. A flash flood warning is in effect for most of the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Valley residents continued to deal with the aftermath of the weekend’s storms Sunday even as conditions were drier.

The east Las Vegas neighborhood at the base of Frenchman Mountain saw a lot of damage after Saturday’s rain caused flash floods that sent raging torrents of water through the streets.

On Sunday, the streets in the neighborhood were covered with rocks and debris as residents cleaned up and workers in heavy equipment cleared the debris-covered roads.

Chuck Muth, 64, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2009, was in his home office with his dog, Koda, when the torrential rainfall started flooding the room. He had put sandbags in front of the door, but the water started coming over them.

“Here in the office, it raised up to 2 feet before it finally stopped,” Muth said. “It started rising and coming in and we knew we couldn’t control it, so my dog and I decided it was best to get out.”

Muth also said there was so much that it created a waterfall on Frenchman Mountain.

“Seeing a waterfall on the east side of town, up on the mountain, that’s unusual,” Muth said.

Work in progress

Clark County said Sunday afternoon that the public works department was working to clean up damage and debris that will take several days.

The county listed the following road closures:

■ Jones Boulevard and Pyle Avenue south of Blue Diamond Road

■ Jones Boulevard and Gunderson Avenue (two lanes)

■ Gilespie Street and East Maulding Avenue, near Warm Springs Road, east of Las Vegas Boulevard

■ Alexander Road and Puebla Street

■ Stephanie Street from Jimmy Durante Boulevard to Flamingo Road

■ Lewis Avenue at spur in Overton

■ Ranch Road by the Warm Springs loop in Moapa.

Interstate 15 reopened after a seven-hour closure early Sunday morning after heavy flooding made travel on the southbound lanes impossible.

Water damage

Las Vegas hardware stores had a run on large rental fans this weekend as people tried to dry out water-damaged residences.

“Last time I was able to get seven fans at Home Depot, but today they only had three left, so I got them all,” Sun City Summerlin resident Sylvia Johnson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It was Johnson’s third time wading and worrying through a flooding episode this summer, she said.

Her fingers are crossed for a contractor’s efforts to dig deeper and get more water protection around the house foundation to hopefully prevent future flooding issues.

Monsoon season outlook

The Las Vegas Valley does not have comprehensive valleywide rain gauge data, just a single official measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport. It is backed up by the National Weather Service office a few miles away on South Decatur Boulevard.

“It’s not even close (to being a weekend rain record) for the airport,” said weather service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “But for the valley as a whole, it was very wet.”

The weather service said Sunday that Las Vegas is on track to have a wetter monsoon season this year than Phoenix. Las Vegas has received 2.42 inches more monsoon rainfall than Phoenix.

Las Vegas has only beaten Phoenix in monsoon rainfall 14 times since 1937, when weather service records began, the weather service said in a post.

Golf courses open

A survey of area golf courses showed all appeared to be open for business, although flooding had washed out plenty of sand from bunkers and washed rocks and debris into fairways that needed cleanup, delayed openings on Sunday and gave groundskeepers plenty of extra work.

The most significant damage appeared to be at TPC Summerlin, which had expected to close its front nine for a few days due to damage on the fifth and sixth holes but completed the cleanup late Sunday. In a memo to members, superintendent Dale Hahn said a culvert near the fifth tee backed up and caused a washout, and overflow from Summerlin Parkway in the same vicinity scattered sand, rocks and debris on cart paths and across both holes, making the area too dangerous for players.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X. Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Review-Journal staff reporters Greg Robertson and David Wilson contributed to this report.