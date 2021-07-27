Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday

Monday’s stormy, cool weather proved to be one for the record books.

Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday’s stormy, cool weather proved to be one for the record books as it led to the lowest high temperature ever in the Las Vegas Valley for July 26.

John Salmen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, said Monday’s high temperature was 90 degrees. That topped a record dating back 71 years, with the prior low high temperature for July 26 being 91 set in 1950.

Some very heavy rains falling in southern valley in short period of time be careful on the roads out there: pic.twitter.com/iDduqe3QKh — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) July 27, 2021

“It was kind of a combination of things — the amount of cloud cover we had, along with shower and thunderstorm activity,” Salmen said. “It took temperatures down into the 70s in the afternoon.”

As proof of the oddity of Monday’s weather, in Death Valley, the low temperature for Monday was set at 2 p.m.

Salmen said the chances of rainfall is expected to taper off today and Wednesday.

“There is the potential for a storm over the mountains early afternoon today (Tuesday) and tomorrow,” Salmen said. “Both won’t see anything until maybe Thursday, probably Friday.”

