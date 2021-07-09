Las Vegas snaps heat record for date with 116 reading at McCarran

Las Vegas snapped its high-temperature reading for the date with a blistering 116 degrees at McCarran International Airport on Friday, a degree short of the all-time record.

A worker uses a giant umbrella to protect himself from sun as he works on an outdoor advertising structure on the Strip, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas on Friday snapped its high-temperature reading for the date with a blistering 116 degrees recorded at McCarran International Airport at midafternoon.

The reading shortly before 5 p.m. broke the old record for July 9 of 113 degree in 2012.

National Weather Service forecasters say there is a 50% chance that the valley will snap its all-time heat record of 117 this weekend. On Saturday, the outlook calls for a high of 117, which would erase the current mark of 114 last reached in 2012. Sunday’s forecast is 116, which is the record for the date set in 1959.

“We certainly can’t rule out a record high,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan. “The (computer) models are showing about equal chances both days.”

The all-time McCarran record has been reached four times, most recently on June 20, 2017.

Related: How does extreme heat affect your body?

Even higher elevations around the valley won’t offer much if any relief from the oppressive heat smothering the Las Vegas region.

“There usually is a certain amount of relief up there, but it might not be as much as you are used to,” Morgan said of the Spring Mountains, where weekend highs are expected to approach 100 degrees.

If you haven't heard yet, it's going to be HOT this weekend in #Vegas! How HOT? Well, all-time records are in jeopardy this weekend! Here's a look at the latest high temperature probabilities for reaching or exceeding the ALL-TIME record high for Las Vegas (117°). #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/sjBkbrLDcp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 9, 2021

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Laughlin was at 118 and Death Valley had reached 124.

The heat also caused arriving flights at McCarran to be delayed by up to an 1 hour and 33 minutes, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Crystal Essiaw.

“During times of extreme heat, the air is less dense and generates less lift,” Essiaw said.

To combat the issues crews are rearranging the runways for flights, Essiaw noted.

Hot overnight ‘lows’

Adding to the stifling daytime heat is sharply elevated morning lows that will be around 92-93 this weekend, before dropping into the upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

The extended heat warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Monday, but Morgan says relief will be limited on Tuesday, when the high is expected to be 110, down from a projected 114 on Monday.

“Some Mohave County clouds may push into the valley to help a little, but the main drop will come Tuesday,” Morgan said.

Meanwhile, a high of 129 is forecast for Furnace Creek in Death Valley on Saturday and Sunday.

“It sounds as bit comical or ridiculous, but there it is,” Morgan said.

Death Valley logged a 130 last August 16, a high still being evaluated by the Climate Extreme Committee that examines such temperature readings and makes them official or not.

Laughlin is forecast to reach 124 on Saturday, 1 degree short of the all-time Nevada high of 125, set in 1994 in Laughlin.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open Wednesday through Monday. They include:

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., (north of East Flamingo Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Boulevard and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st St. (east of East Charleston Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-222-1680; 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

— The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mick Akers and intern Mathew Miranda contributed to this report.