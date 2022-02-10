Las Vegas spring warmth has days to run, forecast says

The early taste of spring in Southern Nevada will extend into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Brian Patterson and his wife Tammy of Las Vegas walk along the pond at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. The mercury should climb into the low to mid-70s each day for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Maki, a Russian blue cat, shows off her colorful soft nails and paws at Sunset Park on Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Afternoon highs in the mid-70s are forecast through early next week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After a Wednesday high of 75 at Harry Reid International Airport, Thursday should be nearly as nice with a high of 74 projected along with a sunny sky and winds no higher than 12-15 mph.

Friday could be a degree or two higher with lighter winds, based on the current forecast.

Saturday and Sunday should reach into the lower 70s before rising to around 75 on Monday.

Overnight lows are forecast to be in the upper 40s.

Conditions are expected to change Tuesday when a cold front possibly brings rain and drops the highs 10 degrees or more.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.