Las Vegas temperatures forecast to be closer to normal this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Tourist ride a rollercoaster under a dark sky at New York-New York hotel and casino, on Monday, ...
Tourist ride a rollercoaster under a dark sky at New York-New York hotel and casino, on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures will dip to become closer to seasonal norms this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

After reaching a high of 83 Sunday, a dozen degrees above the norm, the Monday high will be around 77. Winds will be 5-10 mph. The Tuesday morning low will be around 56.

Tuesday should see a high of 76 with high in the low to mid-70s forecast through the work week and into next weekend.

“There is a low pressure system approaching the (Pacific) coast,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said about the decline in temperatures.

There is no precipitation expected for the length of the forecast. The official measuring station for Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, has received 1.58 inches this year with the norm being 3.49 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
