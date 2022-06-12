82°F
Las Vegas temps to drop a bit Sunday while stiff winds remain

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while ...
Seven Magic Mountains with giant dust clouds coming off of the dry lake bed as a backdrop while high winds and temperatures continue on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few degrees cooler and stiff winds lead the Sunday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

The high is projected to be around 107, several degrees short of the 112 record for June 12, set in 1940, says the National Weather Service.

Winds will gust up to 38 mph at Harry Reid International Airport with possibly stronger gusts on the western edge of the valley, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

Patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m. is expected with similar conditions from 11 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

A wind advisory covers the region from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday with steady south-southwest winds gusting up to 40 to 50 mph.

A Monday morning low near 81 is forecast, rising to an afternoon high near 99. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph, according to the forecast.

A high of 97 is forecast for Tuesday before triple-digit highs resume on Wednesday.

A record high of 109 was reached at the airport on Friday while the Saturday high of 109 tied the existing record.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

