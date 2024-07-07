Las Vegas ties 117 record with more than an hour of prime heat to go

Boosted by some southwest winds and the center of the high pressure moving into central California, the record high of 117 was tied at 1:56 p.m.

Cooling stations are refuges for homeless, vulnerable: ‘It’s way too hot’

’Hot and getting hotter’: Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life

Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon

What could be the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history has started warm and is warming fast.

The morning low at Harry Reid International Airport, the official measuring station, was 88 at 5:20 a.m. It rose to 100 at 8:35 a.m. and climbed again to 106 around 10:45 a.m.

The official forecast for the day is 117, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer. The chance of reaching 118, which would be an all-time heat record in Las Vegas, is about 25 percent, he said.

In today's episode of "Baking with NWS Las Vegas": - Oven has been preheated and cookies were inserted just after noon PDT.

- Temperature on top of the dash was 217°F based on IR gun.

- Baking vehicle is black/gray with black interior and no window tint. #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/qR4oDVV3J4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 7, 2024

The weather service said Las Vegas tied its daily heat record of 116 degrees around 1:24 p.m.

At 1:56, the official daily high became 117, for the sixth time in Las Vegas weather history.

“We’ve got at least 90 more minutes to go as we reached our high yesterday about 3:30,” meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “We have a bit of southwest breeze today that is keeping us a bit warmer and the high pressure center has moved inland from the California coast so that is making it hotter.”

Some members of the weather service were conducting a no-oven cookie baking contest in the office parking lot on South Decatur.

“The parking lot was melting,” Nickerson said.

“Las Vegas resident need to know these are extreme temperatures,” Meltzer said. “People need to be indoors in air conditioning and they need to have water to stay hydrated.”

The record high in Las Vegas is 117, and it has occurred five times.

The airport last reached 117 on July 10, 2021. It also reached 117 on June 20, 2017; June 30, 2013; July 19, 2005; and July 24, 1942.

Monday’s official forecast is a degree or two cooler, Meltzer said, before an official 117 is forecast for Tuesday.

The visitor’s center at Death Valley National Park reached 128 on Saturday.

Be prepared

The three major heat conditions — cramps, exhaustion and stroke — require different methods of treatment. It’s good to be ready if you see a potential victim.

Cooling stations are open during daytime hours at least through Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.