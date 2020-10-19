Las Vegas to add heat record for blistering 2020

Another Las Vegas heat record will fall in 2020, says the National Weather Service.

A forecast high of 92 on Monday will tie the 1940 record of 158 days of a high at 90 degrees or above. If all three days hit 90 or higher, 2020 will have the record at 160 days.

“We will definitely break it,” weather service meteorologist John Adair said, adding that the normal high this time of year is 80.

The heat will go away next weekend when a low pressure system drops down from the north. The forecast high for Sunday is 73.

“It will start with some pretty breezy and windy conditions on Saturday,” Adair said. “The system will exit early next week so we will have a few days of below-normal temperatures.”

Half a year without rain

Monday marks the 182nd day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The last rain recorded was April 20.

No precipitation is forecast for the coming week.

