Las Vegas Valley may be in for a replay of monsoonal thunderstorms

The Las Vegas Valley may see a second straight day of evening thunderstorms on Tuesday as monsoonal weather conditions persist in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch beginning at 2 p.m. for eastern Clark County, Mohave County, Arizona, and far eastern San Bernardino County in California. The service said there was a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight, and noted that winds in excess of 50 mph could accompany the thunderstorms and cause property damage and power outages.

The storms have the potential to unleash 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour, creating “increased potential for flash flooding,” it said.

“Mainly east of the city will be the biggest threats,” said meteorologist Brian Planz of the service’s Las Vegas office.

The monsoonal weather pattern was nearly identical to the one that triggered lightning, thunder and brief downpours throughout downtown Las Vegas and several parts of the valley late Monday and early Tuesday.

But while social media posts showed heavy rainfall in parts of the valley, the official station at McCarran International Airport did not receive measurable rainfall Monday, according to the weather service.

The drizzling rain and heavy winds are expected to continue through the week but will move farther east with each day.

By Thursday, the storms should be out of the Las Vegas region, with only a 10 percent chance of showers remaining. But Planz said monsoon weather patterns was expected to return early next week.

Heat continues

While not as hot as the record temperatures seen last week, Las Vegas was forecast to reach a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday, with a low of around 88. Death Valley was expected to reach 125.

Las Vegas highs in the coming days will be at about 107 with overnight lows at 85.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders during times of excessive heat:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St. (north of East Flamingo Road), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

