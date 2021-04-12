Las Vegas warm spell stretches 1 more day before winds arrive

Warm weather will continue for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday with a high near 86, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

A high of 87 is forecast for Las Vegas on Monday, April 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. A person who was not able to give his name walks home from Beit Allon Chabad Community Center at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on Monday, March 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Winds will remain light at 5-8 mph under sunny skies.

A cool front will boost winds as Tuesday progresses, prompting a fire weather watch starting at 11 a.m. and running through 10 p.m.

Southwest to west winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and humidity of 7-15% will be ideal conditions for any fire that starts to spread rapidly. Any outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Patchy blowing dust will be possible before 9 p.m. Winds from the southwest will reach 24 to 29 mph in teh evening, decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Winds will diminish and highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 78.

