Las Vegas warming to continue through Friday, forecast says

Las Vegas temperatures will rise another few degrees on Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

Michelle Meyer, of Las Vegas, slaps hands with her friend Kylee Schraft as they take on jumps at Rabbit Peak Chairlift in Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. Skiing on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, should see sunny conditions with temperatures in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas temperatures will rise another few degrees on Thursday, says the National Weather Service.

A high near 62 is forecast for Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will stay light with sunny skies.

The Friday morning low will be near 42 before rising to an afternoon high near 64.

Weekend highs are expected to dip closer to 60.

No precipitation is in the seven-day forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.