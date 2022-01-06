Las Vegas warming to continue through Friday, forecast says
Las Vegas temperatures will rise another few degrees on Thursday, says the National Weather Service.
A high near 62 is forecast for Harry Reid International Airport. Winds will stay light with sunny skies.
The Friday morning low will be near 42 before rising to an afternoon high near 64.
Weekend highs are expected to dip closer to 60.
No precipitation is in the seven-day forecast.
