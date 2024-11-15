Las Vegas will be on the chilly side in mid-November

Cold to chill the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend with mountain snow a possibility, says the National Weather Service.

Weekend chill, possible rain for Las Vegas; winter blast in mountains

Scattered clouds remain through remainder of the week

It will feel more like December over the next week, says the National Weather Service.

A Friday high near 63 in central Las Vegas will feel much colder with 13-15 mph winds from the southwest that may gust to 21 mph.

Gusty winds pick up across the area tonight into Friday, which will also bring a cooldown in time for the weekend. A Wind Advisory has been issued for western San Bernardino County including Barstow and Fort Irwin on Friday. Peak gusts of 45 mph are possible.#NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/BgFZ5HwO0q — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 14, 2024

Stronger winds are expected around the region.

Saturday’s high will only reach about 59, but northerly winds are expected to be around 5-6 mph.

The Sunday high will be about 61 with lows around 40.

Chance of mountain snow

There is a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Friday in the Spring Mountains. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 35. West-southwest winds of 8 to 11 mph are forecast. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

The snow chances continue into Friday night before 10 p.m.

The Saturday low will be around 22. West winds around 9 mph are anticipated. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is likely.

Saturday will bring a 20 percent chance of snow showers with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 34. North-northwest winds of 7-9 mph could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23. North-northwest winds of 11-14 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.