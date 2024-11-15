43°F
Las Vegas will be on the chilly side in mid-November

Scattered clouds remain through remainder of the week
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

It will feel more like December over the next week, says the National Weather Service.

A Friday high near 63 in central Las Vegas will feel much colder with 13-15 mph winds from the southwest that may gust to 21 mph.

Stronger winds are expected around the region.

Saturday’s high will only reach about 59, but northerly winds are expected to be around 5-6 mph.

The Sunday high will be about 61 with lows around 40.

Chance of mountain snow

There is a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Friday in the Spring Mountains. The sky will be mostly sunny with a high near 35. West-southwest winds of 8 to 11 mph are forecast. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

The snow chances continue into Friday night before 10 p.m.

The Saturday low will be around 22. West winds around 9 mph are anticipated. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is likely.

Saturday will bring a 20 percent chance of snow showers with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 34. North-northwest winds of 7-9 mph could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 23. North-northwest winds of 11-14 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

