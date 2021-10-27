Las Vegas will see sunny conditions through the weekend

Seasonable weather conditions will prevail in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A large area of colorful Aspens are turning high on the cliffside in Kyle Canyon on the first day of fall Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seasonable weather conditions will prevail in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high should be near 74 with winds less than 10 mph.

Thursday will rise to 78 with similar winds while Friday should be near 79.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday could rise to around 80 degrees.

Here is a current satellite image of all the new snow that fell over the past 24 hours. Portions of the Sierra received between 1-3 feet of new snow. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/su2tteqgu4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 26, 2021

The Sierra Mountains received up to 3 feet of snow over the weekend with the storms that brought some of the wettest days ever in October to much of California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.