Las Vegas Weather

Las Vegas will see sunny conditions through the weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated October 27, 2021 - 5:32 am
A large area of colorful Aspens are turning high on the cliffside in Kyle Canyon on the first d ...
A large area of colorful Aspens are turning high on the cliffside in Kyle Canyon on the first day of fall Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seasonable weather conditions will prevail in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high should be near 74 with winds less than 10 mph.

Thursday will rise to 78 with similar winds while Friday should be near 79.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday could rise to around 80 degrees.

The Sierra Mountains received up to 3 feet of snow over the weekend with the storms that brought some of the wettest days ever in October to much of California.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
