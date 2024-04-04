Las Vegas winds gust to 44 mph; possible record cold comes Friday

All-day wind gusts rattle the Las Vegas Valley. Friday morning wind chills may be in the 30s in parts of the valley.

Winds may gust to 55 mph on Thursday, April 4, 2024, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. A visitor to the Las Vegas Strip struggles against a gust as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Thursday will be a windy day with temperatures in the high 70s. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Yet another Las Vegas spring weekend approaches … as does inclement weather in the form of high winds and possibly record cold.

Gusty winds started even before the official wind advisory started at 1 p.m. Thursday and runs until 5 a.m. Friday.

North Las Vegas Airport had gusts arriving about 11 a.m. with several gusts during the day measuring at 44 mph. At Harry Reid International Airport, winds gusted from 11 a.m. into the evening and up to 39 mph. Red Rock showed a top gust of 33 mph.

Winds should decline a bit after sunset, but are expected to remain elevated during the night.

Here's a timeline for selected locations breaking down the timing/how strong winds gusts will be in the coming days. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/xPaR9wJkhD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 3, 2024

The Thursday high reached 78.

Friday will be a much different story with the weather service projecting a high of 59. The record low high for the day is 58, set in 2023.

Southwest winds of 22 to 25 mph with gusts to 34 mph are forecast. Morning wind chills will be close to freezing in some parts of the valley.

High tree pollen and elevated dust levels from the winds have made for less than ideal breathing conditions.

The Saturday high should be around 66 with a 68 predicted for Sunday, both well below average.

