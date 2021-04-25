Las Vegas winds push toward 50 mph Sunday; prepare for heat

Winds are gusting into the mid-40 mph range in Southern Nevada Sunday and will stay strong at least until sunset, says the National Weather Service.

Winds are gusting into the mid-40 mph range in Southern Nevada Sunday with slight overcast skies. There are some reports of blowing dust.

McCarran International Airport had a gust of 44 mph before 11 a.m. while Red Rock Canyon had a gust of 43 mph.

Wind Advisories are in effect for southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph across most of the region until 11 pm PDT this evening. Very high fire danger! Use caution with any sparks or ignition sources. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/0znG5P9Esg — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 25, 2021

“We will see winds up to 40 to 50 mph until they lighten up after dark,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler.

A red flag warning remains in play until 8 p.m., meaning south-southwest winds combined with humidity of 7-15% will provide conditions that could spread any flame rapidly. A high wind advisory runs until 11 p.m.

A cold front moving into southwestern Utah and northeast Arizona will continue the winds and bring a 20% chance of rain Monday into Tuesday. The Tuesday high will be around 73.

“There is a 20% chance of rain on Monday, but it’s really not too promising,” Outler said.

Close to 100, just like last year

Conditions will warm through the week with an outside chance of triple-digit highs by Saturday. The closing days of April 2020 saw similar heat make its first major presence of the year in the Las Vegas Valley.

The high last April 29 was 99 and on April 30 it was 97 with a 94 on May 1.

The projected high is 97 for Friday and the same for Saturday.

“We’ve never recorded a 100 during the month of April at McCarran but we’ve had a 100 on each day of May,” Outler said.

A 100 was recorded on May 1, 1947, the earliest date that McCarran International Airport has reached triple digits. The latest the valley has reached 100 is June 30, 1965, with the normal being May 26.

