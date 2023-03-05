Las Vegas winds to lighten a bit Sunday

Winds are forecast to diminish a bit across the Las Vegas region on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Winds should diminish into the 18-24 mph range in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 5, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Fox Hill Park is covered snow as people walk through the park against strong wind and snow, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Winds will diminish a bit across the Las Vegas region on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 59 in the central valley. Southwest winds of 18 to 24 mph will gust as high as 34 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM PST Saturday to 7 PM Sunday for the Eastern Sierra, Owens Valley, Spring Mountains, and Las Vegas. Use extra caution while traveling and secure loose items. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3sXNRaLpdo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 3, 2023

A wind advisory runs until 7 p.m. Sunday.

A Saturday afternoon wind gust of 49 mph was clocked at Red Rock Canyon and one of 39 mph was logged at Harry Reid International Airport. Red Rock had several gusts well into the evening Saturday.

Some clouds will build Sunday night while winds will be 14-18 mph with gusts to 26 mph.

The Monday low is expected to be around 40 degrees. Winds are expected to stay below 10 mph.

