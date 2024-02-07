Lee Canyon gets 80+ inches of snow and more is on the way

The nearly week-long storm period delivered 88 inches of snow to the resort in early February.

A line of workers on the slopes at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Snow is seen on a vehicle near Fox Hill Park in Summerlin on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shovelers remove feet of snow around buildings at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Shovelers clear feet of snow from steps at Lee Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Too much snow. Is that possible for skiers and snowboarders?

Well, it was the case at Lee Canyon on Thursday morning as the normal 9 a.m. opening had to be staggered in order to handle 18 inches that fell overnight.

The Spring Mountains resort northwest of Las Vegas has received 88 inches in the past week, 135 inches for the season. That’s well behind last year’s record 262 inches, but after a slow start to winter the total is rising quickly.

A huge thank you to everyone who showed up today & was patient with our team as we worked through our planned staggered opening following this week's storms. pic.twitter.com/hr1luTprfe — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) February 8, 2024

As posted on X: “Greeted by another 18 inches of snow this morning! One more system will move across us tomorrow afternoon & evening with another possible period of snow, but once that moves through, we should have several awesome weather days! The powder is deep out there today! Ride with a buddy if you’re riding in the trees this week!”

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the Spring Mountains Friday and Friday night, but little accumulation is expected.

A clearing and sunny period with highs in the mid-40s is then projected for the coming six days.

This tree has had enough… anymore and it would snap pic.twitter.com/499RUMXENS — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) February 8, 2024

In the valley

In the Las Vegas Valley, some snow flurries were seen around the western 215 Beltway Thursday morning.

The Friday forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Clouds will be increasing during the day, and the high should be near 52.

Saturday is expected to start partly cloudy and gradually becoming on the eve of Super Bowl 58. The Sunday forecast predicts a high near 53 and sunny conditions.

ATTN DRIVERS: Due to heavy flooding and debris flow, State Route 190 is now closed within Death Valley National Park from Scotty's Castle Road to Zabriskie Point. There is no detour around this closure and other park roads may be experiencing flooding as well. pic.twitter.com/8fkon1L6X2 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) February 7, 2024

Recent rain in Death Valley National Park has caused an emergency road closures. About 1.5 inches fell between Sunday and Wednesday as an atmospheric river moved from the Pacific Ocean, through Los Angles and into Las Vegas and Utah.

The flooding is expected to slow the rebuilding of several roads. The park has been hit by flooding on a semi-regular basis for the past two years.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.