Recreation

More time to ski, snowboard as Lee Canyon extends season

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 2:36 pm
 
A record skiing and snowboarding season at Lee Canyon will continue until the end of April.

After daily operations conclude Easter Sunday, the resort will be open Fridays through Sundays until April 30.

Season passes will be honored until the season closes. Daily lift passes will be $25 on Fridays and $29 on Saturdays and Sundays, the resort said in a news release. Lifts operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’s been a record-setting season all around, snowfall, skier visits and fun,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing, stated in the release. “Spring means warmer daytime temperatures, so it’s also the perfect time to learn to ski and snowboard. We encourage everyone to get out and take part in this historic season.”

The resort will mark the end of daily operations next weekend by hosting a Feel Good Weekender Friday through Sunday. Daily tickets will be $25, and $5 of every purchase will be donated to High Fives, the resort’s nonprofit partner that helps mountain athletes recovering from life-altering injuries. Weekend festivities will include live music and summer lawn games on the snow.

On Easter Sunday, Lee Canyon will host its annual season finale pond skim, costume contest and Easter egg hunt.

For more information, go to leecanyonlv.com.

The resort in the Spring Mountains has received record snowfall this season — 262 inches as of Friday.

While the snowfall is a record, the longest ski season for the resort was 2010, when it closed on May 8 after opening October 7, 2009, (the earliest opening in their history). That made the season the longest since Lee Canyon opened in 1963, a spokeswoman for the resort said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

