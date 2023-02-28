March begins in Las Vegas Valley with rain, snow

The morning commute may get messy in Las Vegas as another storm arrives in the valley.

People walk in the rain on Fremont Street near Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The calendar says “March 1” but it’s going to feel like “January 1” in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

March marks the beginning of meteorological spring; however, temperatures will struggle to reach 50, about 15 degrees below normal. Windy conditions will continue and showers are an 80 percent possibility, mainly before 9 a.m.

A wind advisory for the region expires at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in the Spring Mountains after 8 inches fell on Monday, bringing the season total to 193 inches at Rabbit Peak. The season record is 255 inches.

More winter weather is on the way for tonight and Wednesday. Expect strong winds, rain, and snow to impact travel across much of the region. #cawx #nvwx #azwx pic.twitter.com/ssztcqBTyt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 28, 2023

The snowfall level could drop to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. Snow chains or tires continue to be required for travel on Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon roads into Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston areas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Snow is also expected to pile up along Interstate 40 east Kingman, Arizona, including near the U.S. 93 interchange toward Phoenix, and on Interstate 15 in Mountain Pass south of Primm, the weather service said.

Snowfall in the Spring Mountains and across the Rocky Mountains is adding to totals making for above average snow pack across the West, an encouraging sign for water conditions in reservoirs.

More snow is on the way- good once the skies clear, but avoid travel for now. Always check https://t.co/YrsNe4DxwN for restrictions, but know there is sometimes a delay and law enforcement will determine when vehicles should be turned around. #BeSnowSmart pic.twitter.com/HD75hdIIai — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 28, 2023

The weather service is forecasting southwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph possible until Wednesday afternoon.

Showers into Wednesday night with possible snow are forecast before 10 p.m. The sky should then gradually clear before a Thursday low near 37.

After Wednesday, the forecast doesn’t call for any precipitation through the coming weekend, with weekend highs in the low 60s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.