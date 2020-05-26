Mercury may hit 100 Tuesday as Las Vegas heat builds

Deborah Lewis gushes over her 2-month-old grandson, Onyx Richmond, at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Summer temperatures will come on strong in the Las Vegas Valley starting Tuesday.

The high temperature for Las Vegas could reach close to 100, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Winds will be light and variable, reaching about 6 mph in the afternoon.

Extreme heat warning

An extreme heat warning issued by the weather service begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Friday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be 107 while Friday is expected to be about 106. All three projected highs are a degree or two below the McCarran International Airport records for May 27-29.

Expected highs for the weekend will be a few degress above 100.

“An increase in the wind will back down the high a few degrees on the weekend,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce. “The winds shouldn’t be extreme, but it may move the heat warning to more of a fire watch situation with dry duel and low humidity.”

Heat precautions

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the heat warning states. “Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. … Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.”

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool, shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency, so call 911.

