Microbursts cause damage in Henderson, valley sees minor flooding

Two microbursts in the southeast Las Vegas Valley caused significant damage to a sports complex in Henderson on Thursday afternoon.

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw rain on Thursday. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Streaks of rain are visible in the distance northeast of Providence on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain storms move through the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, July 22, 2021, including near the 215 Beltway and Windmill Road. (Tony Garcia/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain while traffic travels on Boulder Highway on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Flamingo Wash begins to fill from rain on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for the Las Vegas Valley. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It appears that the worst storm damage is over for the evening, according to the National Weather Service. However, a flash flood watch for the entire Las Vegas region runs until 9 p.m.

“It was two microbursts about 2 p.m. with the first having recorded gusts of 63 mph that caused most of the damage,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

City staff is hard at work repairing damage from the ⛈️. Please be aware:

🔌 Arroyo Grande Sports Complex is closed this weekend due to major damage and a power outage

🌳 Fallen trees at Sunridge Park

🌊 Water damage and flooding at Whitney Mesa Recreation Area pic.twitter.com/RiufmaLGKZ — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) July 23, 2021

The city of Henderson said on Twitter that Arroyo Grande Sports Complex will be closed this weekend because of “major damage and a power outage.” The city also said there was water damage at Whitney Mesa Recreation Area and downed trees at Sunridge Park.

Bleachers were partially twisted by the winds and several large trees were uprooted or downed. Henderson said city workers were repairing the damage.

About 2K without power

The storm damage caused power to be knocked out for about 2,000 NV Energy customers, largely in the southeast valley.

About 185 users were out near North Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road, a few blocks south of Galleria at Sunset as of 8 p.m. Earlier the outage was 1,100 customers.

The NV Energy website was projecting a 10 p.m. restoration time.

Another nearly 427 customers were without power due to a downed pole or wire further north on Stephanie north of Russell Road. The estimated restoration time was 4 a.m. Friday.

Because of the outage, the American Red Cross was opening a shelter at the Parkdale Recreation Center, 3200 Ferndale St.

“Assistance and services are being offered for those who have lost power due to the winds and rain,” a news release stated. “Residents must check in with the Red Cross in order to receive assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Significant rainfall

Rainfall totals as of late afternoon included 1.5 inches Indian Springs, 0.95 at Sam Boyd Stadium in the southeast valley, 0.79 in Summerlin, 0.63 at Jean, 0.59 at Lone Mountain, 0.47 in Henderson and 0.3 in North Las Vegas.

Just 0.03 inches was recorded at McCarran International Airport, where the weather service takes official measurements.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on Twitter at 4 p.m. that officers have responded to multiple snapped power lines and “major flooding” in southeast Las Vegas. Police said vehicles were stuck near Russell Road and Broadbent Boulevard and near Boulder Highway and Desert Horizons Drive. Metro urged drivers not to enter flooded roads.

The Thursday high reached 103 at McCarran around 1 p.m. before dropping because of the storm activity. Humidity as of 6 p.m. was about 33 percent.

The weather service said it appeared that Friday’s forecast might not have very high chances of rain.

“It looks like most of the monsoon activity will be to the east,” Boucher said.

The high temperatures are expected to be around 103 to 105 through Saturday before slightly declining and dropping to the upper 90s early next week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.