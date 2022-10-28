46°F
Mild Las Vegas weather expected for Halloween weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
A high of 70 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, according to the National Weat ...
A high of 70 is forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Candace McVey of Las Vegas during a practice round of disk golf at Sunset Park on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mild weather conditions with a few weekend clouds will prevail in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Friday will be sunny with light winds and a high near 70. The Saturday morning low is projected to be 50.

Saturday will rise to 74 and some clouds will develop Saturday night.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 78.

A slight chance of showers if forecast beginning Wednesday.

“The chances of rain aren’t real great just yet,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “It’s a good fall system from the northwest with will bring cooler weather.”

Harry Reid International Airport has received 1.93 inches of rain this year, well below the norm of 3.38 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

