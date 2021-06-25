81°F
Moisture gone, heat expected to rise through Las Vegas weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Motorists drive through flooding at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Charlesto ...
Motorists drive through flooding at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Temperatures are expected to climb well past 100 this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

After the first measurable June precipitation since 2016 on Thursday, clear skies and increasing temperatures will resume in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Some parts of the valley received more rain, but the official measuring station at McCarran International Airport recorded .01 inches, bringing the parched valley to just .86 of an inch this year, well below the late-June norm of 2.07 inches.

“We saw some video of ponding and minor flooding, but no reports of flash flooding,” meteorologist Jenn Varian said of the afternoon storms that prompted a severe thunderstorm and flood warning.

A pop-up storm covered Spring Valley and provided a nice sunset, Varian said.

Back to the heat

Clear skies and steadily rising temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend. Friday’s high should reach 102, climbing to 107 Saturday and 108 Sunday.

“We will be rising back to above normal,” Varian said.

Next week will have similar temperatures and may include the slight possibility of daily showers.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

