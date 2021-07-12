Monday afternoon, evening rain possible in Las Vegas

Monsoon weather, a summer element mostly absent in Las Vegas, returned Sunday evening and may show up again Monday, says the National Weather Service..

A view looking towards the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Spirit Airlines plane lands at McCarran International Airport as hazy weather blankest the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking towards the MSG Sphere, Wynn and Encore as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking towards downtown as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Strip seen from Henderson on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Excessive heat continues to hit the Las Vegas Valley. Heavy Saturday storms in Arizona pushed monsoon rains into Las Vegas later Sunday and may return Monday, July 12, 2021, according to the National Weather Service, (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Monsoon weather, a summer element mostly absent in Las Vegas, returned Sunday evening and may show up again Monday, says the National Weather Service..

The result was rain over much of the Las Vegas Valley a day earlier than expected.

Between .04 of an inch and .12 was recorded in an arc largely across the northwest side, said meteorologist Jenn Varian. Piccole Ranch received the higher amount. Rainfall moved east, clearing out of the area before midnight.

Monsoon conditions may return Monday.

“It will start in the higher elevations in the afternoon and spread in the evening,” Varian predicted, noting that such conditions had been forecast to start Monday, but heavy storms in Arizona on Saturday night pushed haze and smoke further into Nevada than anticipated, resulting in the Sunday rainfall and winds.

The rain dropped the temperature to 90 degrees at the official reading station at McCarran International Airport after the high reached 114 earlier.

Before the evening rainfall, McCarran recorded a morning low of 94, the second hottest on record. A 95 is the hottest morning low ever reached, once on July 1, 2013 and the other on July 19, 2005.

Death Valley National Park, which rose to 129 on Saturday, reached 128 on Sunday.

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Monday.

Early-morning lows will be near 90 degrees to start the week.

Precautions

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross has shared the following reminders during times of excessive heat:

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations open

Daytime cooling stations will be open through Monday. They include:

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of East Cheyenne Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-8402, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. (west of North Martin Luther King Boulevard), Las Vegas; 702-455-1220; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson; 702-267-4040; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-385-2662; noon-3 p.m. daily

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. (north of American Beauty Avenue), Las Vegas; 702-455-0566; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St. (north of East Flamingo Road), Las Vegas; 702-455-7169; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday

Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave., (south of Tropicana Avenue and west of Boulder Highway), Las Vegas; 702-455-7576; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Ave. (near East Army Street), Henderson; 702-267-4150; noon-3 p.m.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas; 702-229-6117; 24 hours all days.

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin; 702-299-1510; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building.

Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029; 702-298-9220; 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Senior Center of Boulder City offers an air-conditioned place for older residents, 813 Arizona St.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.