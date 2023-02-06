Monday winds will add a chill to Las Vegas
Steady winds will make Monday feel a little colder than normal, says the National Weather Service.
While the high temperature may be close to normal, winds from the north will make for a chilly Monday.
The high should be around 60 with a sunny sky. North-northwest winds of 18 mph could gust to 26 mph, says the National Weather Service.
Winds will diminish only a bit Monday night before a Tuesday low near 38 in the central valley.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 60, and winds will drop to 8-10 mph.
Wednesday will warm to around 64.
