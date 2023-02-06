46°F
Monday winds will add a chill to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
A Las Vegas high near 60 is forecast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, according to the National Weathe ...
A Las Vegas high near 60 is forecast for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

While the high temperature may be close to normal, winds from the north will make for a chilly Monday.

The high should be around 60 with a sunny sky. North-northwest winds of 18 mph could gust to 26 mph, says the National Weather Service.

Winds will diminish only a bit Monday night before a Tuesday low near 38 in the central valley.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 60, and winds will drop to 8-10 mph.

Wednesday will warm to around 64.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

