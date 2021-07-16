Monsoon conditions may return to Las Vegas during weekend

Some additional monsoon rain is possible this weekend in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Stormy skies are seen over Las Vegas Valley from North Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend says monsoon rains may return starting later Saturday, July 17, 2021, with a stronger chance on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Additional monsoon rain is possible this weekend and into next week in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday was dry and Friday is expected to be the same. Rains were in the area the first three days of the week, causing flooding in several areas.

Monsoon rains over several days near Caliente in Lincoln County caused flooding and closure of U.S. 93.

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the Las Vegas Valley forecast for Saturday after 11 p.m. The risk rises to 20 percent after 11 a.m. on Sunday.

“There could be some rain Saturday afternoon and then it comes in full swing on Sunday,” said meteorologist Stan Czyzyk. “There will be several days with opportunities for thunderstorms.”

The Friday high is expected to be around 108, and winds could gust to 20 mph or higher. Saturday’s high will be about the same.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 80s.

The risk of storms continues into next week as the main high pressure area moves east, allowing storms to flow into the valley from Arizona.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.