More Las Vegas heat records likely ahead of possible weekend relief

Signs warning of extreme heat at the entrance to the scenic loop of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A historic Las Vegas heat wave will continue setting records into the weekend maybe very slightly abated, according to the National Weather Service.

The Wednesday high of 118 — the record fifth consecutive day of 115 or higher — could be reached Thursday and Friday before changing upper air conditions start bringing a bit of relief on the weekend.

“It’s still pretty warm through Friday,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “We can add to the five-day streak for a day or two.”

The Thursday high should be around 118, possibly topping the airport’s July 11 record back in 1959.

If reached, a 116 temperature projected for Friday would top the July 12 record high of 114 reached in 1958, 1979, and 2003.

The last four-day streak with highs of 115 or higher was nearly 20 years ago, July 16 through 19, in 2005, according to the weather service.

Thursday could become the ninth straight day of a 110 or higher temperature. Also reaching 110 on Friday would tie the record for 10 consecutive days at 110 plus.

The streak could reach 11 or 12 days if the forecast is accurate since a 114 is expected Saturday with a 110 on Sunday.

Monsoonal rain is a 10 to 20 percent chance on Saturday afternoon, Planz said, with a possible slightly higher chance on Sunday.

A sign of how the heat has been a 24/7 situation comes in the morning lows.

On the record 120-degree day Sunday, the morning low was 88 at 5:40 a.m., rising to 90 just 5 minutes later. The morning low briefly touched 89 on Monday, but has been 90 or above since. That’s essentially five days at 90 or above around the clock.

