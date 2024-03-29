Mother Nature delivering an Easter weekend winter punch to Las Vegas

Friday sunshine will yield to inclement conditions through the weekend, says National Weather Service.

Up to a foot of snow is forecast for Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains on Easter weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Lee Canyon Resort received 15 inches of snow in 24 hours ending the afternoon of Thursday, March 15, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Easter could be wet or snowy or both, but it certainly will be chilly, says the National Weather Service.

Mother nature is delivering another weekend winter punch despite April being just days away.

A wind advisory covering the entire region began at 1 p.m. Thursday and runs through Friday at 11 p.m. Winds could make motorists in high-profile vehicles to have driving difficulties. Unsecured objects could blow around.

Winds gusted to 60 mph in some parts of the valley on Thursday. They are expected to ease up, but will still be a significant factor on Friday.

Las Vegas Valley

Friday will be close to temperature norms in the valley with a projected high near 72. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain enters the picture on Saturday.Showers are a 70 percent probability, mainly after 11 a.m. The sky will be cloudy with a high near 62. Winds may gust to 21 mph. Showers are also possible Saturday night.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 63. A chance of showers returns Sunday evening and night.

Lake Mead

A high near 74 is expected Friday, but windy conditions will prevail. Showers are a 60 to 70 percent probability Saturday before conditions clear Sunday with a high near 62. Showers are a 20 percent chance on Saturday evening.

Showers are possible Monday when a high around 67 is forecast.

Mountains

A winter storm advisory calls for 6 to 10 inches of snow “in an around the town of Mount Charleston.”

The storm is expected to be at its worst from Saturday afternoon into late Saturday night. Heavy snow above 6,000 feet is expected. Snow could continue into Sunday.

Winds will gust into the 40-mph range through the week with highs in the upper 50s. The winter storm advisory calls for a 100 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Winds may gust to 36 mph.

Snow showers may continue Saturday night with a 60 percent probability with 1 to 3 inches of new snow possible. Winds may gust to 24 mph.

Snow is a 60 percent probability on Sunday. The ski resort has received 5 inches of snow in the past week and the total snowfall for the season is 193 inches.

