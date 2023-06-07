81°F
Las Vegas Weather

Mount Charleston gets quarter-inch of rain with clouds across valley

Highs today reaching the upper 80s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2023 - 5:31 am
 
Updated June 7, 2023 - 3:15 pm
Rain is a 20 percent chance for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, according to t ...
Rain is a 20 percent chance for the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Raindrops hit a small puddle Downtown as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gray clouds covered much of the Las Vegas Valley and about a quarter-inch of moisture fell on the Mount Charleston area Wednesday afternoon.

A gauge at Harris Springs 2 near Mount Charleston recorded .24 of an inch of rain while two nearby gauges logged .16 and .12 of an inch, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

No other spots showed measurable rainfall.

“It’s a plume of moisture from a low pressure system that is moving across the eastern California desert,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Meltzer said about a Wednesday forecast for a 20 percent chance of rain.. “It could drop some rain in the desert and then most likely in the higher elevations of the valley.”

An overcast sky kept high temperatures in the upper 70s across the valley by 3 p.m., well below the norm of 97.

A trace of rain last fell at the airport on May 4.

The airport has recorded 1.44 inches of precipitation so far this year compared to a norm of 2.06 inches by June 7.

High temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid-90s by Saturday before dropping slightly through Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

