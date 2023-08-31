Much of valley under heavy thunderstorm warning

Winds up to 60 mph were forecast with possible damage to trees and roofs, said the National Weather Service.

A large thunderstorm moves into the southern part of the city dropping lots of rain on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The chances of rain or thunderstorms are up to 70 percent in the Las Vegas region from Friday through Saturday, Sept. 1-2, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. ((L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man with a bicycle crosses a wash piled with debris moving through The Club at Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. The chances of rain or thunderstorms are up to 70 percent in the Las Vegas region from Friday through Saturday, Sept. 1-2, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Clark County until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Winds gusts to 60 mph with possible damage to roofs and trees were forecast.

The storm cell was near Paradise at 6 p.m. and moving northwest at 25 mph.

Locations included ranged from Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the north to downtown and all the way south to Henderson Executive Airport.

Roads in the warning area include Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 60 and 65, Highway 93 in Clark County between mile markers 53 and 58, and Nevada 167 in Clark County between mile markers 1 and 7.

Earlier, rain or thunderstorms Thursday night were listed as a 20 percent possibility, according to the National Weather Service.

The first half of Labor Day weekend could be wet for parts of the valley with a risk of showers or thunderstorms from Thursday evening through Sunday.

Friday and Saturday are listed as the most likely days for possible flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Potential thunderstorms will pose a flash flood threat both days with a marginal severe wind threat.

A flood watch for the entire region runs from Friday morning through Saturday evening. In addition, Clark County has issued a dust advisory for Friday to advise residents and local construction sites for possibly elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast for high winds.

“Pretty much the whole valley has a chance,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “These are monsoon showers, so it just depends where the storm hits. An area could get a quick half-inch to inch of rain.”

While temperatures are a bit lower than typical monsoon temperatures, Planz said a trough off the West Coast is drawing moisture into Southern Nevada from northern Mexico and southern Arizona.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are a 20 percent possibility Thursday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, while winds of 11-18 mph may include gusts to 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, most likely after 3 p.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 94 degrees. Morning winds of 9-14 mph should escalate to 17-22 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 33 mph.

Precipitation or storms remain a 60 percent chance, most likely before 11 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph with mostly cloudy sky conditions.

The Saturday low should be near 74 before a 60 percent chance for showers or storms after 11 a.m. The high should be near 89 with wind gusts to 22 mph. The risk for precipitation drops to 30 percent overnight Saturday.

Isolated storms or showers are a 20 percent chance on Sunday. The high should be around 89.

