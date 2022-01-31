Nice day or 2 before winter makes a blustery return to Las Vegas

The mild Las Vegas winter will disappear a bit for a brisk reminder of winter during the middle of the coming week.

Juanesha Bivens walks along West Sahara Avenue as American flags flutter in the wind on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. A high near 65 is forecast for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, before a cold front brings blustery conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Monday high should be near 64 with mostly sunny skies and winds around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low will be near 41.

Q: Will the dry weather continue thru the FEB? Short answer: Mostly likely. The latest @NWSCPC Precip. Outlook for FEB indicates much of the southwest has a chance to see drier than normal conditions. The monthly normal precip. for FEB in Vegas is 0.80.” #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TK1ph5sfWo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 28, 2022

Tuesday will chill to a high near 60, just about normal, before a cold front is projected to move into the valley Tuesday night with winds gusting to around 40 mph.

Gusty winds will continue on Wednesday with a high near 52.

The Thursday morning low at Harry Reid International Airport is currently projected to be 33.

“That means some areas like Nellis, Henderson and in the southwest will likely be below freezing in the upper 20s,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

After 24 hours or so of blustery conditions, temperatures are forecast to warm with weekend highs back in the lower 60s.

No precipitation is expected with the cold front.

