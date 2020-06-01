Off-coast low will push Las Vegas temperatures steadily higher

Temperatures will be 6-12 degrees above normal all week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 101 on Monday, June 1, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will gradually build in the Las Vegas Valley all week, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure area holding off the Pacific Coast is allowing high pressure to build over the valley all week before it moves in, said weather service meteorologist John Salmen.

“It looks like it will move in late Friday or Saturday and will drop the temperatures and kick up some winds,” Salmen said.

Monday’s high should be about 101 with mostly sunny skies and light morning winds escalating to 10-20 mph later in the morning. Some gusts could be as high as 21.

The overnight low will be around 77 with winds of 5-13 mph.

Tuesday is forecast to be a carbon copy with a projected high of 102 with winds of 5-10 mph.

Wednesday’s high will climb to around 104 while Thursday may hit 106 before the cooling trend for the weekend.

