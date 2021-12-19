41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 ...
The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chilly weather will stay with Southern Nevadans all the way through Christmas, based on the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday should see a high near 54 with light and variable winds under a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 35.

Monday will have nearly identical conditions. Tuesday is forecast to rise to a high of 58, a few degrees above normal.

The weather service forecast calls for highs in the upper 50s through Christmas Day.

Showers possible

Showers are a slight possibility on Wednesday, increasing Thursday before a likely dry day on Friday and perhaps returning on Christmas Day, according to weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“Showers are about a 45 percent chance on Thursday as a front comes through from the Pacific,” Varian said.

The year’s precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport is 1.73 inches through Friday, compared with the norm of 3.96 inches.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
Browns more worried about game than Raiders’ complaints
4
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
5
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
JONAH GOLDBERG: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST