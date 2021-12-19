Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week

Chilly weather will stay with Southern Nevadans all the way through Christmas Day and perhaps be joined by some rain, says National Weather Service forecast.

The sun shines on new snow along Upper Bristlecone Trail at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chilly weather will stay with Southern Nevadans all the way through Christmas, based on the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The December chill will be hanging on this week, with temperatures stuck in the 50s in #Vegas all week! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/v38hfRKXPo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 18, 2021

Sunday should see a high near 54 with light and variable winds under a sunny sky. The overnight low will be around 35.

Monday will have nearly identical conditions. Tuesday is forecast to rise to a high of 58, a few degrees above normal.

The weather service forecast calls for highs in the upper 50s through Christmas Day.

Showers possible

Showers are a slight possibility on Wednesday, increasing Thursday before a likely dry day on Friday and perhaps returning on Christmas Day, according to weather service meteorologist Jenn Varian.

“Showers are about a 45 percent chance on Thursday as a front comes through from the Pacific,” Varian said.

The year’s precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport is 1.73 inches through Friday, compared with the norm of 3.96 inches.

