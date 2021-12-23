Rain likely in Las Vegas Thursday, through Christmas weekend

Rain in the Las Vegas Valley is a solid possibility as the Christmas travel season approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Ryan Han, of Las Vegas, records as his daughter, Chloe Han, as she skiis downhill during opening day for Rabbit Peak at Lee Canyon on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The resort could see 6 inches of snow over the Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Precipitation could begin about 2 p.m. Thursday with the highest probability from 4 p.m. into Friday morning, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

“If you have things to do outside on Thursday, the morning will be the best time,” Nickerson said. “We could get some fairly widespread showers after 4 p.m. Thursday and into the overnight hours.”

The Thursday high temperature at Harry Reid International Airport is expected to be around 65 with south-southwest winds of 5 to 13 mph gusting to 18 mph.

The overnight low will be around 58 with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Rain chances will remain elevated on Friday before largely dissipating after 5 p.m.

A chance of showers will remain through the weekend, but chances are slimmer and showers are not expected to be widespread.

There could be up to 6 inches of snowfall at Lee Canyon, largely above 8,000 feet, Nickerson said.

“Only the highest elevations will get some snow,” Nickerson said. “Otherwise it will mostly be rain.”

The high for Christmas Eve day is forecast at 61 with a Christmas Day high near 58.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.