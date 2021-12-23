Rain likely in Las Vegas Valley through Christmas Eve

Rain is expected in the Las Vegas Valley just as many Christmas travelers are preparing to hit the road, according to the National Weather Service.

Erika Gannon, 4, left, and her brother Mason, 6, hold umbrellas to protect themselves from rain as they wait in line to pose for a photo with Santa outside of Macys in Downtown Summerlin on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Precipitation was expected to begin about 2 p.m. Thursday with the highest probability from 4 p.m. into Friday morning, said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

“We could get some fairly widespread showers after 4 p.m. Thursday and into the overnight hours,” she said.

The high temperature at Harry Reid International Airport was expected to be around 65, accompanied by south-southwest winds of 5 to 13 mph gusting to 18 mph.

The overnight low will be around 58 with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Rain chances will remain elevated on Friday before largely dissipating after 5 p.m.

A chance of showers will remain through the weekend, but chances are slimmer and showers are not expected to be widespread.

A high of 57 degrees and only a small chance of a “passing shower” were expected Saturday, weather service meteorologist Brian Planz said.

There could be up to 6 inches of snowfall at Lee Canyon, largely above 8,000 feet, the weather service forecasters said. The summit of Mount Charleston, just over 7,500 feet in elevation, was expected to see snow flurries Thursday, with no more than an 1 inch in total, Planz said.

“Only the highest elevations will get some snow,” Nickerson said. “Otherwise it will mostly be rain.”

The forecast high for Christmas Eve was 61, with a Christmas Day high near 58 expected.

