Rain skirts northwest valley as possible wet holiday week begins

A Rainbow Canyon gauge received .31 of an inch on Monday afternoon. No other measurable rain had been recorded at Regional Flood Control District gauges.

Traffic moves along Flamingo Road at Las Vegas Boulevard as clouds hover above on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Skiers and snowbirds at the base of Lee Canyon as rain and snow falls on Monday, Nov 25, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Nearly a third of an inch of rain has fallen as of Monday afternoon on Mount Charleston as a possibly wet Thanksgiving week begins.

As of 3:20 p.m., 0.31 inch of rain was recorded in a Rainbow Canyon gauge while 0.20 inch was recorded at one Harris Spring site and 0.16 inch at another. No other measurable rain was showing on Regional Flood Control District gauges.

Rain and snow were falling at Lee Canyon, which had a temperature of 32 and southwest winds of 22 mph. The resort began daily operations Friday for the earliest daily operation start in a decade, officials said.

As of 3:30 p.m., National Weather Service radar images were showing light showers moving across the Spring Mountains and north of the northwest Las Vegas Valley flowing toward Mesquite.

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Monday evening before 2 a.m., and then a chance of sprinkles between 2 and 5 a.m., according to the weather service. Rain chances were pegged at 20 percent.

A chance of showers are forecast Tuesday before 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m. The high should be near 71. Chances of precipitation are 20 percent.

There’s a 30 percent chance of showers Tuesday night before rising to 40 percent on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is forecast to be sunny with a high near 60.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.