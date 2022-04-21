Rain may eventually join winds, blowing dust in Las Vegas

Continued windy conditions, including a red flag warning on Thursday, are forecast for the Las Vegas region.

Winds in the Las Vegas region are forecast to gust to 40 mph on Thursday, April 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A motorcyclist rides past the Regional Justice Center as strong wind blows flags on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Continued windy conditions — with some possible showers — are forecast for the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning to advise about possible erratic fire conditions runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the region.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible. The afternoon humidity will be from 5 to 15 percent. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Patches of blowing dust are forecast after 2 p.m. The sky will be sunny with a high near 83. In Las Vegas, winds will range from 16 to 26 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Thursday evening could also include blowing dust as winds are forecast to remain just as strong.

Scattered showers are possible after 11 a.m. Friday. The weather service says the odds are about 40 percent.

The Friday high will drop to about 71 and winds will be 16-21 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.