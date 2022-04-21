66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Las Vegas Weather

Rain may eventually join winds, blowing dust in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Winds in the Las Vegas region are forecast to gust to 40 mph on Thursday, April 21, 2022, accor ...
Winds in the Las Vegas region are forecast to gust to 40 mph on Thursday, April 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A motorcyclist rides past the Regional Justice Center as strong wind blows flags on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Continued windy conditions — with some possible showers — are forecast for the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning to advise about possible erratic fire conditions runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the region.

Southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph will be possible. The afternoon humidity will be from 5 to 15 percent. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Patches of blowing dust are forecast after 2 p.m. The sky will be sunny with a high near 83. In Las Vegas, winds will range from 16 to 26 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Thursday evening could also include blowing dust as winds are forecast to remain just as strong.

Scattered showers are possible after 11 a.m. Friday. The weather service says the odds are about 40 percent.

The Friday high will drop to about 71 and winds will be 16-21 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
New airline to Las Vegas adding more flights in September
2
Did Robin Lehner play his final game with Golden Knights?
Did Robin Lehner play his final game with Golden Knights?
3
Woman accused of stealing over $259K from 2 dentist offices
Woman accused of stealing over $259K from 2 dentist offices
4
Palms announces dining options ahead of opening next week
Palms announces dining options ahead of opening next week
5
14-year-old accused in fatal Henderson shooting accepts plea deal
14-year-old accused in fatal Henderson shooting accepts plea deal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST