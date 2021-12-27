Rain or snow in Las Vegas forecast for final week of 2021
A dry weather year will culminate with a chance of rain or snow each day of the final week of 2021, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Winds will gust to 40 mph with a high temperature around 53.
Rain and snow showers are possible overnight mainly before 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent, but little or no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a now around 38. Winds may gust to 26 mph.
Rain or snow are possible Tuesday before 9 a.m. and then rain showers. The chances are around 309 percent with not much accumulation expected. A high near 47 is forecast.
Conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures will stay below 50.
Friday’s high may reach 52, but a chance of showers remains in the forecast on the last day of the year.
