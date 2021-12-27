Rain or snow in Las Vegas forecast for final week of 2021

A dry weather year will culminate with a chance of rain or snow each day of the final week of 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

A rainbow appears above the valley floor at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as rain moves through the area on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain, snow are forecast for each day of the last week of 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dry weather year will culminate with a chance of rain or snow each day of the final week of 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Winds will gust to 40 mph with a high temperature around 53.

Rain and snow showers are possible overnight mainly before 5 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 50 percent, but little or no accumulation is expected. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with a now around 38. Winds may gust to 26 mph.

Rain or snow are possible Tuesday before 9 a.m. and then rain showers. The chances are around 309 percent with not much accumulation expected. A high near 47 is forecast.

Conditions will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday when high temperatures will stay below 50.

Friday’s high may reach 52, but a chance of showers remains in the forecast on the last day of the year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.