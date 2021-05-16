Rain possible Sunday as front blows through Las Vegas

A chance of rain, cooler temperatures and winds not quite as strong are forecast for Sunday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 20-30 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain move across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The high will be around 82 with afternoon winds reaching into the 20s, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

📸 How about this time lapse from Sage Flat showing the dust being kicked up from the high winds pushing south across the Owens Valley? 👀 Images courtesy of https://t.co/gB44T84isB #cawx pic.twitter.com/xAMCAHFSHb — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 16, 2021

The rain chance in the valley is 20 to 30% with a 40% chance in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

“There could be some isolated thunderstorms in the mountains,” Guillet said, noting the high of 93 on Saturday will drop about 10 degrees.

“Cooler air is moving in. The winds won’t be as strong as Saturday (gusts to 25 mph) but it will still be breezy.”

Monday will warm up to 90 degrees with a 94 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

