Rain possible Sunday as front blows through Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Rain is a 20-30 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 16, 2021, according to the Nati ...
Rain is a 20-30 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 16, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy winds and rain move across the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A chance of rain, cooler temperatures and winds not quite as strong are forecast for Sunday in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will be around 82 with afternoon winds reaching into the 20s, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet.

The rain chance in the valley is 20 to 30% with a 40% chance in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range.

“There could be some isolated thunderstorms in the mountains,” Guillet said, noting the high of 93 on Saturday will drop about 10 degrees.

“Cooler air is moving in. The winds won’t be as strong as Saturday (gusts to 25 mph) but it will still be breezy.”

Monday will warm up to 90 degrees with a 94 on Tuesday and 95 on Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
