Rain, wind forecast for Las Vegas weekend as Election Day nears

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

A possibly wet and windy weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of precipitation is possible between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and the high should be around 69. The Las Vegas airport has only had a trace of rain in the past 112 days as of Saturday.

After a Sunday low around 47 in the central valley, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday before noon. The high should be near 67 with north winds of 9-15 mph with gusts to 28 mph.

North-northwest winds of 15-17 mph will continue Sunday night and gusts could reach to 30 mph.

Monday should be clear while Tuesday, Election Day, is projected to have a high of 68 and the warmest day forecast for next week.

Lee Canyon opens its winter sports season Saturday. A high near 40 is forecast with light winds. Mostly cloudy conditions will become sunny after a 20 percent chance of snow before 3 p.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

