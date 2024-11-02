Rain, wind forecast for Las Vegas weekend as Election Day nears

Rains chances are around 20 percent on Saturday and early Sunday, but windy conditions are expected late in the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Rain is a 20 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A possibly wet and windy weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of precipitation is possible between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, and the high should be around 69. The Las Vegas airport has only had a trace of rain in the past 112 days as of Saturday.

After a Sunday low around 47 in the central valley, there’s a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday before noon. The high should be near 67 with north winds of 9-15 mph with gusts to 28 mph.

North-northwest winds of 15-17 mph will continue Sunday night and gusts could reach to 30 mph.

Monday should be clear while Tuesday, Election Day, is projected to have a high of 68 and the warmest day forecast for next week.

Lee Canyon opens its winter sports season Saturday. A high near 40 is forecast with light winds. Mostly cloudy conditions will become sunny after a 20 percent chance of snow before 3 p.m.

